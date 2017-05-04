Nigeria’ll bounce back – Ex Reps

A former member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto State, Alhaji Sa’idu Gumburawa, says Nigeria will bounce back to glory with the way President Muhammadu Buhari is handling the affairs of the country.

Gumburawa, who is also a former member of the Board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said this yesterday in an interview with NAN in Sokoto.

” I am truly confident that with the way and manner the president is governing the nation, Nigeria will soon get better.

” The federal government has been successful in surmounting the challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency, while other security challenges such as cattle rustling, militancy, kidnapping and armed robbery, are being tackled,” he said.

The former lawmaker who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the state, said efforts by the Federal Government to diversify the economy into sectors such as agriculture and mineral resources had also recorded huge success.

” I am also hopeful that Nigeria will soon exit the current recession, although more efforts should be made in this direction,” he said.

Gumburawa welcomed the whistle blowing policy of the government and advised that it should be strengthened, while appealing to Nigerians to be patient with the government.