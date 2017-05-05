Nigeria’ll take rightful place at UN – Envoy

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

The Nigeria’s new Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande, said his assumption of duties signifies that Nigeria has come to take its rightful place at the global body.

Bande stated this after the presentation of his credentials to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

“It’s extremely important that we take our rightful place in the system (UN) here. What’s important is that we have a lot of issues relating to security and peace and development.

“In terms of the efforts being undertaken in Nigeria, we do need partners to understand what it is that we are doing and in what ways not only can we be assisted but also in what ways we can contribute to the effort globally.

“For example Boko Haram is an issue, but it is not just a Nigerian issue; it’s a global issue relating to terrorism.

“There are questions concerning UN reform. These are important issues that are being discussed for decades and there is a new push that this should be done equitably.

“Nigeria has offered itself to serve in any capacity relating to that new reform of the UN Security Council.

“So these are extremely important issues – peace and development, conflict matters, the issue of Lake Chad.

“And what support can be given to revive communities in that region, which includes not only West Africa but Central Africa; lives and livelihood are affected.

“But it is important that we join the system, offer ourselves for leadership and give support to issues that concern not only Nigeria but also Africa and the world.”

The Nigeria’s envoy pledged that Nigeria would bring its influence to bear on the UN, particularly on the issues of security and development on the African continent.