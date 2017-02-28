Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture NACCIMA meet with Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, President with Abuja Chamber of Commerce Mr. Tony Ejinkeonye during the NACCIMA First QuarterCouncil meeting

From left: 2nd Deputy President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, President,

Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Tony Ejinkeonye and representative of the FCT Minister, Mr. Emmanuel Okonkwo, during the NACCIMA First Quarter

Council meeting, in Abuja recently

Photo: Albert Otu/ICE/NAN