Nigerian gay escapes lynching

By our Correspondent

A suspected Gay in Nigeria, one Innocent Ezeoru, was reported to have escaped death by a whisker by an angry mob on April 16, 2017 in Lagos.

According to a material published online www.elombah.com, Innocent Ezeoru escaped death when news filtered into a Surulere neighbourhood that he and one of his close allies, Kingsley Idowu, committed sodomy in a hotel in Lagos.

The mob, which according to the publication, had always suspected Kingsley Idowu as a notorious gay in his neighbourhood, bounced on the two unsuspecting gay partners who were holding each other along the street, beat Kingsley to a lifeless state while Innocent took to his heels and was chased before he escaped.

According to the publication, “Kingsley Idowu was reportedly stoned to death & his alleged accomplice in gay practice, Innocent Ezeoru, escaped lynching by whiskers by an irate angry mob…”.

The source, however, did not state if both partners actually committed the crime or not but reported that the angry public only hinged the crime on mere suspicion and public obsession against gay practice Nigeria.

Nigeria culture and laws abhor Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Person’s Rights. President Muhammadu Buhari clearly told former American leader, Barack Obama, that gay practice was not allowed in Nigeria. Former President Goodluck Jonathan signed into law the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act on January 13, 2014 which contains penalties of up to 14 years in prison and bans gay marriage, same sex amorous relationship and membership of gay rights group.

The publication further reported that no gay has the temerity to practice it publicly while public advocacy or acceptance of the practice is abomination in Nigeria.

Previous media reports have shown that Nigerian law enforcement agents have continued to clamp down on any suspected gay in the country.