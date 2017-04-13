Nigerian ladies’ obsession with weight loss

A lot of ladies in Nigeria desire to lose weight and would do anything to become slim. This is because they believe being slim would make them look younger and beautiful.

To be sure, the desire to be slim and fit is a noble one. Scholars and researchers in the health sector have shown the connection between overweight and a myriad of illnesses. Obese people are often at risk of debilitating diseases.

In addition, it is almost a taboo for a woman to be overweight in a world obsessed with fitness and beauty. Somehow, most people seem to feel that slim women are more beautiful and attractive than their “plus size” counterparts. The obsession with weight issues has however caused women a lot of heartache.

I disagree with the obsession to a very large extent. Ladies should avoid taking all sorts of slimming teas and drugs with the aim of trying to slim down because all these substances eventually do more harm than good to the body. Some of the drugs cause infertility in women and could be cancerous.

I advise that young women should embrace the natural ways of losing weight which is by exercises and watching what they eat. I would also say that as a lady, if you find yourself on the big side, try to maintain it, and learn to appreciate yourself. Try to see yourself as big, bold and beautiful and develop a high self-esteem for yourself. Every woman is beautiful regardless of her size and shape.

Faith Adeniyi,

adeniyifaith16@gmail. com