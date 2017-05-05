Nigerian lawmakers most dishonourable in the world – Akinrinade

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (retd), has condemned members of the National Assembly, describing them as a “bunch of clowns” and most dishonourable in the world.

Akinrinade, who was also the Chief of Defence Staff (1980-1981) in the Second Republic under former President Shehu Shagari, said this in a video released yesterday by Sahara Reporters, an online medium.

In the video, the elder statesmanwas particularly put off byt the viral video of the Aje Ku Iya song by Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye, a kogi lawmaker in the Upper Chamber, had posted a video of the hilarious song online after being cleared by the Senate Ethics Committee over the legitimacy of his Ahmadu Bello University’s Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography.

Expressing his angst at the video, teh former army boss said, “my state cannot afford a governor, that is the truth of the matter. And my country cannot afford the number of the so-called people in the National Assembly. We cannot afford them. That is why they can be singing empty… Aje ku iya ni oje. Our own senator. A man representing us.

“All these clowns are there and we are saying that we should not talk about them, we should call them honourable. They are the most dishonourable people I know in the world”.