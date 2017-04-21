Nigerian pastor wanted in S’Africa for ‘abusing’ 30 girls

By Chizoba Ogbeche,

with agencies

A Nigerian pastor based in South Africa, has been accused of abusing over 30 young girls whom he kept in his house.

According to reports by SABC3, of the Jesus Dominion International Church, Durban, South Africa, is wanted for allegedly abusing over 30 young girls, at his house in Umhlanga.

The televangelist, who is also the founder of Tim Omotoso Global Outreach, was said to have hand-picked over 30 girls to live in his house, where he went ahead to abuse them at will.

Since the police were set on Omotoso’s trails, he has reportedly gone underground, deactivating all the phone-lines linked to him.

While some were members of his singing group known as Simply Christolite, others dropped out of the Kwazulu-Natal University.

Meanwhile, Bishop Vusi Dube of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa, said he had always been suspicious of Omotoso’s activities.

He said: “I challenge all honest Nigerian pastors to condemn this. If they don’t, there will be assumptions that they have no problem with this behaviour.”

Pastor Omotoso covers the front page of a South African newspaper, a police spokesperson, Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda, said: “We are investigating the matter and we will only lay charges after getting him.”