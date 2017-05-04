Nigeria/Niger Joint Commission holds workshop

By Bayo Alabira

Dutse

European Union (EU) Economic of the West African States (ECOWAS) has promised to finance the Jigawa state government’s plan to modernise 40 markets, including Maigatari free trade zone.

Speaking at the installation ceremony and capacity building workshop organised by Kano-Jigawa-Daura-Zinder corridor, the Secretary-General, Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission for Co-operation, Amb. Abduljalil Abubakar Suleiman commended the Governor Badaru Abubakar’s doggedness.

He said the zeal of the governor to construct agro-business industries to transform the Maigatari market into a free trade zone would develop the local economy and bring better business opportunities between Nigeria and Niger.

Suleiman maintained that the inaugurated Jigawa local Technical Unit was in collaboration with other stakeholders saddled with the responsibilities of coming up with master plan to be appended a priority actions plan towards improving food security and trade within this new corridor.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Governor Badaru expressed gratitude to the World Bank WHO, ECOWAS, GIZ and other financial partners to the state government.

He, therefore, said he would continue with the commitment towards creating a reliable local economy through agricultural business.”