Nigerians commend Buhari on anti-graft fight

By Ayoni M. Agbabiaka

Abuja

Despite the economic hardship, some citizens have expressed the belief that President Muhammad Buhari’s-led government is doing enough, especially in the fight against corruption.

Speaking at the ‘Celebration of Servant Leaders in Nigeria Award’ held at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja, at the weekend, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Deputy National Women Leader, Mrs. Tina Ekwueme Adike, said President Buhari’s administration had done well in terms of corruption.

“Imagine people burying money instead of burying persons. This government is doing the right thing by working against corruption”

She thanked the organisers of the award while encouraging others to live exemplary lives, saying that it was not being given a position that matters, but how much lives were being touched.

Also, Mike Ezekhome, who was represented at the award by his personal assistant, Usman Saliu, thanked the organisers for finding him worthy for the award. He, therefore, urge Nigerians to always do their best in all spheres of life as people are watching.

He stressed that the judiciary was doing its best in fight against corruption.

The publisher, The Servant Leader Magazine, organiser of the Celebration of Servant Leaders in Nigeria Award, Dallas Chima, explained that the award was to honour men of positive character, who had contributed their quota to the development of the country.