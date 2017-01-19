Nigerians not appreciating change mantra — Oni

Share This





















Engr. Segun Oni is the Deputy National Chairman, South, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, he speaks on the strength of opposition People Democratic Party (PDP), his party’s plans for 2017 and the much talked about mega party among other issues. BODE OLAGOKE was there. Excerpts

What is the magic your party is using to reconcile aggrieved members?

No magic. I think we are communicating more now. Communication can do a lot, especially when you are talking of the relationship like a political party, which is a place that is fill with people who are independent on their own, which you have to carry them along so that you can have their commitment. We have always been saying it, this is a party that is going to turn Nigeria around completely. Any attempt to form any mega party, we can predict clearly, will end up in failure. This is the party that will turn Nigeria around and we are prepared.

You said any attempt to form a mega party by PDP would amount to failure. Don’t you think that without a formidable opposition the nation’s democracy can be truncated ?

If PDP dies there will be another opposition party. What I believe is not visible is the idea of calling it a mega party, because no party that will emerge will be bigger than APC, that ‘s what l’m saying. I have always predicted from the beginning that, long before now, the PDP will go into rumbles and that it will thereafter ground to powder, It’s rumbles is grounding. So, we are not saying that the PDP will not come back, we are saying, don’t call whatever political party that is coming a mega party, it can not be bigger than the APC.

What should Nigerians expect in this 2017 ?

Nigerians should expect that the economy will get better. Nigerians should also expect that the human face of this party will continue to show. Let me tell you something that you Journalists have not noticed or pretended not to have noticed. Since the coming in of Buhari’s administration, federal government has been trying to encourage the state governments to meet their obligation to their staff by giving series of bail-out.

The federal government can afford to pretend that after everybody have taken the allocation, that’s all. And over the years, Nigeria has become a country where government, not just government at state level, even at federal level, own people at will, especially staff. I believe the moral signals that Buhari is sending to all of us is that, if Nigeria will be Nigeria, staff salaries should be paid to all. And I’m sure with the series of bail-out, everything will be covered and this government will encourage people never to allow things to degenerate to this level. So, when we talk of Change, that is Change. There was a time when I was growing up, we did not even know when our teachers were paid. Nobody ever complained that salaries were delayed. It was a mentality and somehow, the mentality of government not caring to meet it’s obligation became so rampant. Now, that mentality of the government meeting it’s as at when due is what President Buhari is bringing back. What can be more than that? So, if anybody is saying, this change we haven’t seen it, you are already seeing it. You are seeing it, but you are not applauding it. The Nigerian Labour Congress has not applauded it, it should encourage the President to do more.

Hope your party will mount pressure on the National Assembly to quickly pass the budget, considering the fact that Nigerians are going through hard times at the moment?

The National Assembly members are working on the budget, and they are conscious of the expectation of Nigerians. The National Assembly is not a rubber stamp Assembly, give them some time. They will have to work diligently on the budget and they will pass it.

You are a voice to be reckoned with as far as Ekiti politics is concerned. What should Ekiti people expect, now that Governor Fayose is almost rounding off his tenure?

Ekiti people should expect a government that will be different from Fayose, and that will come from our party. Because it is not going to be Fayose’s party again, it should be our party. Our Party should produce the next Governor, that is our prayer, that is our hope and that is the hope of every body on the street.

