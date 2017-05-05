Nigerians pray for President Buhari’s health

By Ene Osang

Abuja

A Northern Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation said it has concluded plans to hold an intercessory night of prayers for the nation, and for President Muhammadu Buhari to mark his first two years in office.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, National Co-ordinator of the group, Bishop Musa Fomson, said there was the need to pray for the President’s health to enable him revive the country’s economy.

”Nigerians need to come together and pray to God to heal the land as well as free the country from the hands of evil men whose aim is to hold back Nigeria’s progress.”

Fomsom said prior to the 2015 elections, there were doubts and despairs that overwhelmed the land, stressing that at that time, it was almost concluded that the election or its outcome will break up the country. He however said through prayers God intervened and Buhari was elected President

”We are again confronted by not too pleasant situations brought about by human interference with the divine. Some persons have made it their life ambition to truncate the anti-corruption fight that the entire nation yearned for.

“Their contamination of the process is evident in the frustration of investigations. We see it in the bizarre rulings in our law courts. The din of pro-corruption protesters echoes across the woHe revealed that the prayer night will be held at the Nyanya Prayer Ground in Abuja on the 13th of May, 2017.rld. The anti-corruption crusade needs prayers.

“Our economy needs prayers too. It has taken only the grace of God and the prudence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to keep Nigeria from the brink economically,” he said.