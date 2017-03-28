‘Nigerians use 27.5m kilos of fuel wood daily’

By Helen Oji Abuja

Th e acting Director, Department of Forestry, Ministry of Environment Mr. Michael Osakuade has described as alarming Nigeria’s fuel wood consumption which is estimated at about 27.5 million kilogrammes per day, thereby calling on Nigerians to make concerted eff orts to promote sustainable utilization of its forests for national development.

Osakuade, who made this known recently during an event to commemorate 2017 International Day of Forests, said forests are depository of energy, carbon sequestration as well as an avenue for scientifi c and educational research. “We need to mobilize all stakeholders for massive action against drivers of deforestation, forest degradation and desertifi cation; we should also renew our focus on massive planting of trees in our degraded environment,” he added. ‘‘Government is committed to ensuring that actions, aimed at climate change mitigation and adaptation, are given due consideration, continually Forests are the lungs of our land; they clean the air we breathe and provide fruits and wood for economic gains,’’ he explained.

According to him, the consumption of fuel wood in Nigeria far exceeded sustainable production and supply from natural and artifi cial forests, depicting large-scale defi cit, therefore it is necessary to address this trend in order to guarantee sustainable utilization of our forests.