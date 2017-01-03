Nigeria’s agric sector in 2016

Share This





















2016 was an eventful year, especially in the agricultural sector with the federal government’s economic diversification focused on the agricultural and solid mineral sectors. JOHN OBA reviews some major steps taken in the sector.

It will be right to say agriculture received a lot of attention in 2016 with various decisions taken, policy statements released, MoUs signed, programmes launched and committees setup at various time as part of efforts to revive the sector and make it major revenue generating sector.

Also the sector witnessed some controversies that spiced it, some embarrassing and others speculative.

One of the major steps taken concerning agriculture was President Muhammadu Buhari’s flag off of the dry season rice and wheat farming in Kebbi state and also launching the N20 billion Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set aside for rice farmers across the country.

And in line with the administration’s determination to create wealth and employment, ensure food security and sustain livelihood in the country, the government inaugurated the National Fertilizer Technical Committee (NFTC).

The 11-member committee inaugurated by the Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh were drawn from some Agricultural Research Institutes, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Fertilizer Industries and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to resuscitate the National Fertilizer Technical Committee (NFTC) which was set up in 1985 with the mandate to advise the government on technical and related matters had been afloat with irregular meetings which was last held in 2007.

Another notable event was the launch of the N10 billion women in Agriculture Environment Impact Fund (WAEIF) to achieve some key targets among which is using women to unlock food security potentials.

There was also the launch of the Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP), a strategic policy document intended to refresh and build on the Successes of the ATA, closing key gaps and to provide a disciplined approach to building an agribusiness ecosystem that will help stop importation of food while also enhance Nigeria chances of earning significant foreign exchange from agriculture.

The Ministry also went ahead to launch a smart phone application themed: “Wetin App” for flood forecasting especially along the Niger and Benue rivers.

The application, which will be available on Google App Store is a collaborative project of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI).

Then, the Minister who is overly passionate about Cashew, flagged off the Cashew Planting Season in Ogudu, near Ile-Ife, Osun state, with Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and President of Cashew Producers Association, Mr. Tola Faseru, representatives of MDAs under the Ministry of Agriculture and the organised private sector and a promise that the government will move on to cocoa and banana production.

Then the government promise to provide seventy three motorized harvesters to boost oil palm production in the country.

After which there was another flagging off of the distribution of 500 threshers to rice farmers from 12 rice-producing states of Ebonyi, Enugu, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Kogi, Benue and Taraba.

The threshers were to be provided at 60% discounted rate to farmers who are required to pay 20% of the cost within 18months while the state governments bare 20% of the cost.

There was also the inauguration in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Committee for the Creation and Training of a Special Unit of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps – NSCDC Officers to provide security for host communities of the proposed FG cattle ranches; and protect the agricultural investments of the scheme.

While the controversy on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) use in Nigeria was also given attention as the minister held a meeting with the agencies responsible for biotechnology in Nigeria to ascertain the safety of research results for humans and our environment and was assured that all was safe. The minister at the meeting learnt that earlier claims made by a Kenyan Harvard Professor, who has been in the forefront of promoting GMOs, haven’t been exactly accurate.

There was also the inauguration of the Committees for the implementation of the MoU between the federal government, participating State Governments of Nigeria and the China-Africa Machinery Corporation (CAMACO) as part of mechanization process of the sector.

The programme which has Zamfara, Adamawa, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Katsina, Niger, Taraba and Sokoto as participating states is designed to increase Nigeria’s stock of tractors and improve on mechanization through the supply of tractors to be assembled in Nigeria and in credit partnership with farmers to obtain and pay over a period of 7 to 8 years at a single digit interest rate.

The federal government also signed an MoU with a local dairy company, L&Z Integrated Dairy Farms, aimed at developing the dairy sector and helping to tackle the recurring Fulani herdsmen and farmers clashes in Nigeria, while Brazil’s More Food International visited Nigeria to hold discussions on a partnership that will provide low cost access to Agric mechanization equipment, technical assistance and specialized extension services for Nigeria.

It also signed an MoU with one of the world’s largest dairy companies – Arla Foods to help in the development of the dairy sector.

Nigerian Institute For Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) also signed an MoU with Singapore’s PZ Wilmar to boost palm oil production through research and human capacity building in Nigeria.

Then we had the launching of the Green Alternative Roadmap and the inauguration of a 10-man group known as the “Efficiency Team”, constituted to drive the successful Implementation of Nigeria’s Agric Sector Policy Roadmap – the “Green Alternative”.

The Efficiency Team is made up of 10 officers, drawn from the core external advisors to the Hon. Minister; Minister of State and headed by a Permanent staff member of the Ministry.

We also had the announcement of 5,000 hectares of farm land from the Federal Capital Development Authority’s (FCDA’s) 15,000 hectares of farm land for youths and women, as part of a ‘Farm for Life Scheme’ of the Ministry.

Aside from the numerous travelling of both ministers abroad, activities in the sector was on a fast lane toward the ending of the year. The government rapped the year off with the submission of report of the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee on “Zero Reject” for agriculural commodities and non-oil exports in Nigeria and the launch of measure to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the Growth Enhancement Scheme (GES) of the present administration as it sets to implement the 2016/2017 dry season GES intervention.

Despite all the strive by the government, like two side of a coin, there were also controversies that put the sector in the airwaves for some times.

The first of such was the internet advertisement inviting people to register in a certain programme named CAPFIS which the minister refuted and warned unsuspecting or potential victims to be ware.

The GES N2 billion bribe allegation which minister accused the agro-dealers on was another that took the ministry aback, as an online medium accused the minister, his deputy and the permanent secretary of the ministry.

Another controversy that arise this year was the purported N25 billion contract awarded to Tuns Farms Nigeria limited on egg production, that got Centre for Social Justice threatening to sue the minister.

The Tuta Absoluta pest also draw a lot of attention and the fear of possible famine in 2017. But the news report that quoted the minister as saying that Nigerians eat too much rice which made it to be expensive.

No one would also forget the noise that attended the payment of the agro-dealers outstanding debt by the Ministry of Finance.

