Nigeria’s environmental progress ‘ll not wane – Minister

As plans for the Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, to vacate office for the top Job of the United Nation gather steam, assurance has been given that the progress recorded in the country’s environmental sector will not be abated. HELEN OJI reports.



Amina J. Mohammed and Ibrahim Usman Jibril were appointed ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 11th of November 2015 to lead the Federal Ministry of Environment. They were to among others, ensure policy implementation on environmental protection, natural resources conservation and sustainable development.

United Nations’ Chief António Guterres, recently announced Amina as the United Nations Deputy Chief, on his assumption of office as the ninth boss of the global organisation.

The ministers, having toured some parts of the country and being part of some international meetings and conferences, has settled down to carry out their responsibilities.

Speaking during a valedictory service recently in Abuja, Amina said that, “the 2016 federal budget was not reflective of the level of work needed to be done in the environment sector and she is also preparing to assume office as the Deputy Secretary General to the United Nation.”

“Our capital budget is N4.9 billion of which N1.457 billion was released last September amounting to 29.5 per cent which has been 96 percent utilized, giving an account of the work done in her one year in office, the minister identified the implementation of UNEP report on Ogoniland remediation as among major decisions reached.”

Amina said, “The implementation of UNEP report on Ogoniland remediation as among major decisions reached and taken after the presidential launch so far, according to her, include the setting up of governance structures including legal and financial structures to promote accountability and administrative structures for recruitment and procurement.”

The clean-up of lead poisoning in Shikira community Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state in partnership with the Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) an international medical humanitarian organisation. The community was devastated by lead poisoning in 2015 resulting in the loss of 30 lives and adverse health condition for over 300 people mostly children below the age of five.

She also initiated the process of issuance of the first ever sovereign Green Bonds in the world by Q1 2017, which underscores government’s commitment to finance its National Determined Contributions (NDCs), while taking climate action and through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), in collaboration with the World Bank, completed 72 erosion and flood control projects in 26 communities and 19 NEWMAP participating states aimed at protecting lives and property.

Also, a strategic plan on solid waste has been developed to implement the policy on waste management and the Clean and Green programme as well as redesigning of the National Clean Cooking Scheme to provide clean cooking practices to Nigerian women.

The minister has made a lot of commitments that the ministry is working to implement in 2017, which include the implementation of the NDCs sector roadmaps, launch of Green Bonds, to resuscitate the Lake Chad, strengthening and enforcing regulatory functions and increased efforts to reclaim the desert through a new and improved Great Green Wall (GGW) strategy amongst others.

While the new United Nation deputy chief leaves the domestic environment to make her inputs at the global level, she maintains that her keen interest in Nigeria’s environmental progress will not abate.

She said, her departure from the ministry would not reduce any of the commitments or achievements targeted for the present administration and noted that her departure was perhaps the most difficult decision she has to take saying, to step down at this point to go to the global level that the president has convinced me is better for this country.”

“I don’t believe that the Ministry of Environment will in any way be softening in its activities, in fact I believe my replacement will do even better, and with the minister of state, they will take the achievements to a greater height.”

The federal government’s commitment to protecting the environment to achieve sustainable development, Mohammed said commitment of the Ogoni clean-up and other works embarked upon are legacies which would outlive her time in office.

“We are privileged to have two ministers and the work I have done would not have been a success without the other side of my team which is the minister of state. So everything I do, the results you see and the passion you see, are not only about me, they are about me and the minister of state,” she said.

The Director General of National Agency for the Great Green Wall, Goni Ahmed, speaking to journalists on the intended new Great Green Wall strategy, said they are expanding it beyond the government to engage private and international organisations.

“We got the European Union, Food Agriculture Organisation to come in and participate. We are going to jointly show the support for Great Green Wall to few communities and states joining forces to see that we arrest the issue of desertification and improve the livelihood of the people,” he said.

While noting that the mandate of the agency is being carried out effectively, he pointed out that the minister had clearly stated that for them to effectively perform their duties, they were going closer to the operational area by relocating to Kano.

“By next year we are going to open an office in each of the states and go down to the local governments to ensure that we have the roots properly on the ground to achieve success.” he said.

However, Goni said his office and few departments would remain in Abuja to abide by the Act establishing the agency, while the operational activities would be in Kano.

