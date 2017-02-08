Nigeria’s power problems self-inflicted – Saraki

Share This





















Dogara laments N2.7trn waste

By Joshua Egbodo

Abuja

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has declared that the challenges being faced in the country’s power sector were self-inflected, occasioned by “man-made mistakes we must all strive to correct.”

This was also as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, lamented the commitment of N2.7 trillion to the sector between 1999 and 2015, “without commensurate improvement, but rather continual depreciation.”

The duo were speaking at a two-day stakeholders interactive dialogue, and workshop on the Nigerian power sector yesterday in Abuja, organised by the National Assembly with the theme: “The Nigerian Power Challenge: A Legislative Intervention.”

Saraki said: “Inexcusable mistakes have been made in the past, but we must do everything possible to guard against returning to those past mistakes, by making the needed sacrifices, as well as those involved deliberately ensuring that Nigeria is put first in all considerations.

“Privatisation is a right policy, but the participation of the private sector is not an end itself, but even proceeds from sale of the power assets were not properly accounted for.”

On his part, Dogara said: “Perhaps the most important question is what happened to the N2.74 trillion spent on the sector from 1999-2015? Why is it that the more we spent on the power sector, the more darkness we attract?”

He said it was in order to change the epileptic power situation that the National Assembly organised the workshop “as a platform for power sector experts and other stakeholders to do a holistic diagnosis of the challenges impeding the development of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and proffer practical solutions.”

“These challenges run across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission and distribution. The myriad issues are apparently exacerbated by inadequate funding, poor energy mix, fuel supply issues, flawed regulatory framework, and commercial issues, among others. There is, therefore, a need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to address these problems,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...