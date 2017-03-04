NIMASA to embark on aggressive debt recovery

Th e Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has vowed that the agency

…Urges partnership with agency

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has urged Nigerians to partner with the agency to ensure a virile maritime industry that would further impact on the lives of Nigerians. The DG, who made the call at a breakfast meeting with media stakeholders in Lagos, said such cooperation was necessary because of the crucial economic role maritime plays in any nation.

He identified the media as a veritable platform and media practitioners on professionalism to generate accurate information on issues that builds trust in NIMASA, and urged them to educate the public on the activities of NIMASA by creating awareness on its activities. “A lot of Nigerians have misconceptions about NIMASA and its activities, hence the need for synergy with the media. We are regulating the maritime sector on behalf of Nigerians with the backing of the Federal Government to ensure that we advance our maritime sector. “NIMASA is charged with the responsibility of regulating shipping activities and the promotion of indigenous shipping in Nigeria. No less than 90 percent of world trade is by sea and 65 percent of vessels heading to Africa visit Nigeria.

By this we have the responsibility of ensuring safe and secure transportation of goods and services to Nigeria,” he said. In response, to the DG’s comments, the Chairman of the Association of Radio News Managers, Mr. Charles Kalu, commended Dr. Peterside for his achievements within a short time of assumption of duty.

He assured the DG of the cooperation of the media and appealed to him to look for avenues on the various media platforms to reach out to the public.