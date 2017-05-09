NIOB lauds training programme for artisans

Stories by Patrick Andrew Abuja

Th e FCT chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has praised the Construction Skills Training and Empowerment Program (C-STEmp) for organising the training of the artisans in the territory. Describing the latest training exercise conducted by the body, the Chairman of the FCT chapter of NIOB, Builder James Ogbagha, described C-STEmp eff ort as the desired progressive step towards growing the ranks of qualifi ed artisans in the construction and other sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The NIOB said through the exercise, C-STEmp has joined forces with the NIOB to reinforce and equipped artisans with the latest standard and professional skills in the construction industry. Builder Ogbagha, who spoke recently at the end of a successful completion of the fi rst phase of 162 artisans trainees in various areas at Bwari town in Abuja, urged participants to endeavour to replicate knowledge gained from the C-STEmp training and empowerment programme in subsequent construction works.

He also urged the various state governments to partner with C-STEmp to replicate the training programme in other to keep builders in their states abreast with the latest standard labour skills adding that it would help to curb incidences of shoddy construction and buildings collapse. “If only this laudable achievement can be replicated across the states of this country, the problem of substandard service delivery would become a thing of the past. “States must take advantage of the opportunities off ered by C-STEmp to better the lot of their populace by improving the skills of their artisans,” he said stressing adequate skill development was needed to maintain standard.

Oghagha charged the trainees that have completed the workshop and classroom training sessions to progress to the next level which is the practical fi eld training in the various jobs locations and is meant to acquire practical knowledge in the building and assist them to add value to the construction industry. A statement signed by the FCT chapter chairman of NIOB also said that the initiative would save the country huge sum in foreign exchange, saying: “People have sought the services of artisans outside this country, but with these trainees, it will not be necessary for anybody to go beyond the shores of Nigeria in search for artisans.”

It added that the collaboration has the full backing of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) and the Directorate for International Development (DFID). Meanwhile, the coordinator of the programme, Builder Anthony Okwa assured that the trainees were exposed to reasonable skill development techniques within the period of their training. “Th e 162 trainees, who are graduating today have been trained as employers of labour across the sectors, their training is not just to acquire skills but also to be entrepreneurs and employers of labour,” he said stressing that their performance would have multiplier eff ect on jobs creation.