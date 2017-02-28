NIOB president tasks new Fellows on professional development

By David Agba, Abuja Th e President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Bldr Tijjani Shuaib, at the weekend tasked the newly elected Fellows of the Institute to rise up to the task of nation-building by upholding the tenets of the building profession saying “as Fellows, you have become torch bearers of the profession.” Shuaib, who is the 19th President of the institute, gave the charge at a ceremony in which new Fellows were inducted into the Institute’s College of Fellows on Friday, in Abuja.

He tasked the fellows on continual development of their professional capacity saying that it will equip members with requisite skills needed to distinguish their services as experts. “One of the central policy enforcements required from Fellows is Continuous Professional Development,” he said adding that it prepares Fellow of the Institute for render accurate policy advice and serve as resource persons to world class institutions. Th e president, who said there is an ever increasing opportunity both locally and internationally to expand the frontiers of Continuing Professional Development framework, noted also tasked the fellows to be work assiduously in readiness for mentoring of the younger generation of professional builders.

“As Fellows, you must be reminded of the commitment of the Institute to mentoring our younger ones in formal and informal frameworks so as to guarantee the future of the profession,” he said, adding that that mentoring can be enhanced when the Fellows of the Institute actively participate in the activities of their respective chapters. He tasked builders in the academics on research that will lead to innovative developments saying they must “produce relevant literature that will share knowledge and solve problems associated with the industry.”

Reiterating the need to entrench professionalism in public and private building endeavors, Bldr Shuaib said: “I wish to challenge fellows of NIOB working in private and public sectors to help us target employers with the message of professionalism. He also charged the Fellows collaborate with professional bodies in order to pave way for the indexing of NIOB Templates, adding that it is important that Fellows forger progressive relationships with peer professionals through the institute. Bldr Tijjani, who described the Institute’s College of Fellows as a ‘prestigious and valuable creation of the institute said builders have the responsibility of collectively impressing the relevance of the institute on society.

While he disclosed that the Builder’s House which gulped over ninety million naira has been half way acquired as only fi fty percent of the sum has been paid, tasked Fellows to contribute their quota to actualizing the dream before the end of the present administration of the institute.