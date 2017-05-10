NIOMCO concession: Labour unions seek appropriate welfare package

Stories by Ayoni Agbabiaka with agencies

Labour unions in the mining sector especially the iron ore industry has called on the federal government to ensure better remuneration and welfare package as its moves on the road to concessioning the National Iron Ore Company Limited ) NIOMCO). The workers claimed that they have been “inadequately remunerated” following a faulty salary structure in the past.

Th ey appeal to the government considering “the kind of hazards we face” demanding that “before giving the place) NIOMCO) back to GINL, they )federal government) should consider our welfare” In a joint address by the Chairmen of industrial unions: Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN), comrade Mumin Sanni; Steel and Engineering Workers Union of Nigeria (SEWUN), Umar Lasisi Adrehi and Nigeria Union of Mine Workers (NUMW), Ogbokor Newlife, said, “though unions are not antagonists to FGN on her policy for the c o n c e s s i o n o f N I O M C O but since the government has signed the modifi ed concession a g r e e m e n t w i t h G l o b a l Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (GINL), and they have started the due diligence, the industrial labour were in darkness over the position papers submitted to the ministry as regard of workers’ welfare.

“As unions cannot stop federal government from concession agreement, our main function is to protect workers interest; therefore, FGN should consider the following union interest as part of the ongoing concession agreement. “Federal government should give directive for the update of the twenty years severance packages submitted last year to incorporate our present status. Federal government should urgently address the long overdue salary and promotion arrears. T h e y a l s o u r g e F G t o also address the liabilities of indebtedness federal government and GINL owed NIOMCO workers that were submitted along with union positions.

According to them, the business plan submitted by the GINL does not take care of workers welfare and the outstanding of the indebtedness to the workers. They request that, “after certifi cation of the business plan, the federal government should direct the present management and labour unions of NIOMCO to bring a proposal on the salary template for the incorporation into the business plan. “ The industrial unions are humbly appealing to the ministers to use their good offi ces to intervene on improved funding for security operative, overhead and settlement of long outstanding staff claims.