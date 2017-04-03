NIPCO acquires ExxonMobil stake in Mobil

NIPCO Investments Limited has completed the acquisition of ExxonMobil Oil Corporation’s stake in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc following the approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

The deal worth N90 billion which was executed on the floor of the NSE on Friday, is one of the biggest in the downstream sector in recent years.

Following the successful acquisition 60 per cent of Mobil shares, NIPCO is required by the Investment and Securities Act, to make a takeover bid to all minority shareholders of Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc.

It was gathered that the Board of NIPCO has made an application to the SEC for a takeover bid of the minority shareholders stake in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc and has received SEC’s “Authority to Proceed” with the takeover bid at the same price of N417.12 the acquisition was carried out.

The shares of Mobil currently trade at N300 on the stock market. This, therefore, stands for 40 premium to the existing shareholders.

Cordros Securities Limited acted as the Execution Stockbroker to both ExxonMobil Oil Corporation and NIPCO Investments Limited for this transaction.

NIPCO’s acquisition of the majority stake in Mobil will serve as a significant breakthrough, which could bolster investors’ confidence and appetite in the sector, following the deregulation initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the downstream oil and gas industry. Also, this strategic move by NIPCO will ensure the continuous growth and expansion of its Nigerian retail footprint, increase efficiency gains (economies of scale) whilst adding tremendous value to the downstream sector as a result of this notable transaction.

NIPCO, previously called IPMAN Petroleum Marketing Company Limited, was incorporated on 8th January 2001 as an indigenous oil and gas company operating in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. NIPCO Plc is committed to meeting the needs of all stakeholders in the deregulated downstream sector of the oil & gas industry by providing quality services in petroleum product storage and handling in an environment that is friendly, safe and dignifying and become an integrated Oil & Gas company by venturing into the upstream sector.