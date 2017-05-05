NIPOGA and entrepreneur education

By AbdulRahman Agboola

Polytechnic education in Nigeria was basically intended to provide middle level manpower to support economic growth. In reality, the target has been met over the years as polytechnics still provide leeway for exhibition of practical knowledge in industries and other sectors of the economy. To be regarded as a professional, one must possess deep knowledge, high degree of training and skills in the practice of the discipline, comparatively; some disciplines are more professional than others.

If professionalism is viewed from the angle of occupation and paid jobs, it could be assumed that all formally educated citizens should be dutifully engaged, but in actual fact, not all disciplines could be accommodated in high numbers in the economy, a situation that challenges unemployed graduates or other certificate holders towards diversification of knowledge to optimally perform required functions outside classroom knowledge.

The degree or diploma certificates have become stepping stones to get employments but job details usually vary with the certificates, thereby mandating specialized trainings and counseling by an employer in some cases, going by limited spaces available in specific professions, which is mostly attributed to high unemployment rate in Nigeria. There are divergent opinions on the provision of high level manpower by polytechnics weighing the curriculum of Higher National Diploma with university degree in related disciplines, where many place HND on the same pedestal with a degree, others hold different views.

The inclusion of entrepreneurship training as a core teaching in polytechnics for the purpose of tilting the mentality of polytechnic products towards enterprise and job independence, in the bid to control the search for white collar jobs, has not yielded desired results as the entrepreneurship education is being mismanaged with poor course modules and absence of seriousness in the training. Emphasis is placed on tailoring, soap making, block making and other menial enterprise thereby creating ambivalence in the teachings of entrepreneurship education in polytechnics.

The 19th Edition of Nigeria Polytechnic Games from April 27 to May 6, 2017 at Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa is an eye opener to urgent demand for consideration of sports as entrepreneur in polytechnics. Over 40 polytechnics are participating in events like tennis, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, judo, taekwondo, chess, scrabble and athletics with more than 2,000 participants.

The events are admixtures of professionalism and amateurish displays among contingents, though allegations of mercenaries aren’t prominent but performances of different institutions rate some institutions as parading quality and well trained players than others. Sporting events are majorly categorized under extracurricular activities but considering the enterprise endeavours inherent in sports and the possibility of creating accomplished players capable of creating niche for themselves in sports as students; sports should be considered under entrepreneurship education in polytechnics.

The opening ceremony of the NIPOGA was graced by a retired footballer and football coach of international repute, Samson Siasia, among other notable sports enthusiasts that graced the occasion as facilitated by a NIPOGA promoter Hajia Aishat Audu – Emeje of A3 Foundation. The President of NIPOGA, Professor Shettima AbdulKadir Saidu, Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa provided standard equipment for the events and the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Dr Yahaya Baba Usman, ensured the smooth coordination of the events with the National Organizing Committee in a manner that showed qualitative events capable of encouraging participants to improve in choosing games.

Scouts searching for talents in different games were sighted at different events in the 19th Edition of NIPOGA at Nasarawa, especially John Fashanu and host of others that monitored the football events. Other events witnessed representatives of national bodies or federations governing sporting activities in Nigeria. It is incumbent on rectors and coaches in polytechnics to design means of encouraging polytechnic students to develop interest and actively participate in sports to create credible enterprise under the concept of entrepreneurship education.

In Nasarawa 2017, the youthful of participants with high numbers of teens have the tendencies of producing worthy talents capable of adding to the glory of Nigeria in sports locally, nationally and internationally. Previously, secondary school sports produced raw talents that eventually became successful in sports globally and a critical study of this reference is capable of creating opportunities for polytechnic students in this order. This implies that the technical committees, rectors and other stakeholders must take proper review of the events with the target to improve on future preparations in line with this new demand.

Dossiers of participants that win medals or made brilliant displays must be compiled for record purposes and onward transmission to independent governing bodies. This can lead to invitations of players for trials at other events, to expose them to real professionalism and proper encouragements. To complement this onerous task, proper media engagements must be fashioned to sharpen perception on NIPOGA by the general public and probably gain required funding to cushion the effects of poor funding of NIPOGA by government.

The 19th Edition of NIPOGA ought to have taken place over nine months ago but for funding. It took exceptional task of the host institution’s rector to outsource for means of providing requirements for hosting the fiesta, which paid off with the beautiful hosting of the games that has now gained national recognition and prominence. NIPOGA must be advanced in such manner capable of attesting to the hallmark of polytechnic products as people with adequate technical knowledge, which has been serving developmental purpose and growth of Nigeria since pre-independence era.

The platform for detecting sport talents among polytechnic students should be well established through NIPOGA with the mandate to create enabling opportunities for them to be properly trained and equipped with required skills to compete with peers and contemporaries in well-coordinated climes. NIPOGA should be redesigned to envisage reliable treat of emerging challenges; the games should shift from fiesta to opportunities drive for participants to hit stardom through sports as an enterprise.

Comrade Agboola is Vice Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa Chapter