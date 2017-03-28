NIS commends Blueprint over ‘balanced reportage’

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have commended Blueprint Newspapers Limited for what it called objective and accurate reporting house style of the media organisation.

The Comptroller-General of the Service, Mohammed Babandede, in an appreciation letter dated March 23, 2017, and addressed to the paper’s Editor-in Chief, appreciated “with admiration the balanced reportage of NIS’ events over the years.”

The letter read in part: “I am directed to acknowledge and appreciate your robust commitment to the reportage of our events in your highly esteemed publication, the Blueprint Newspapers.

“We have observed with great admiration your objective and accurate reporting House Style. This is in our view a worthy contribution to the national development.

“The Comptroller General is elated and sends his warm regards to your team for the good work.”