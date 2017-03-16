NLC tasks FG on liveable, low income houses

Th e Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to the federal government that its programmes should not only be aff ordable and moderate but also livable. National President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, stated this at the commissioning ceremony of the 295 units of houses by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing Karu, Nasarawa state recdently. Represented by the Nasarawa State Chapter chairman, Chinwe Ehurum, Wabba urged the federal government to ensure that developers do not use quality materials but adhere strictly to the designs provided by the government.

Also, he urged the Federal Mortgage Bank to ensure that loan facilities are within reach of the low income earners to whom the latest programme are meant to benefi t.

Th e union decried previous attitude whereby such facilities were secured by politicians and their protégés, adding that government must ensure that those houses are livable. “On behalf of the workers, we are happy with what is happening today however being the proverbial Oliver twist, we want to continue to ask for more especially in the forms of aff ordable and livable homes.” “It is not just about building, we build and we see within couple of years the houses have crumbled so I want to plead on the part of the developers, on the part of the FMB that in as much as we are trying to provide housing, let us provide houses that are aff ordable and livable at the same time.

“Th ese houses should be for workers. Quality should be maintained and aff ordable for all low income earners. Th e government should be proactive and really willing to apply the rules so that developers adhere to standard and build houses that are durable,” he said. Meanwhile, the FMB has assured that it would adhere to government standard as well as remains committed in upholding the specifi cations of the partnership.

Speaking at the ceremony, FMB Acting Managing Director, Richard Esin, lauded the government for the programme noting that whatever specifi cations of the partnership would be upheld. “I wish to assure your Excellency that FMB remains committed to sustaining the partnership of your administration and provision of aff ordable housing