Nnamani’s c’ttee recommends Electoral Offence Tribunal, others

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

In a bid to improve the standard of elections, the Senator Ken Nnamani-led Constitutional and Electoral Reform Committee yesterday called for the inclusion of Independent Candidacy, creation of Electoral Offences Tribunal, among others.

This was contained in a report it presented to the federal government through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, a member of the team and the Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre PLAC, Clem Nwankwo, said one of the key recommendations of the committee “is the setting up of Electoral Offences Tribunal.”

“One of the key recommendations is the setting up of Electoral Offences Tribunal which is an area we should look into to end electoral violence in the country.

“The second recommendation is constituency de-limitation. Constituency de-limitation is a constitutional provision but hasn’t happened since 1999 when Nigeria returned to democratic rule. We recommended the use of technology in the electoral process starting from the collation of voters register to minimise the human elements in electoral process as it relates to manipulation of elections.

“We also recommended the use of technology for the transmission of results of elections other than the use of the manual way of transmitting results. If technology is used for the transmission of results and it is open to all the political parties, the human elements of manipulation will be reduced.

“The committee also recommended the creation of independent candidacy to deal with the issues of political parties who do not respect their laws as regard nomination of candidates for electoral offices.”

Earlier, while presenting the report, Nnamani noted that the Committee had carried out the assignment without any financial backing from the federal government, adding that members of the Committee carried out the work using their personal resources.

The federal government in November 2016 commenced the reform of the country’s electoral laws with the constitution of a constitutional and electoral reforms committee.

The 24-member committee is chaired by former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, while Dr. Mamman Lawal of Bayero University, Kano is the secretary.

Other members of the committee are Dr. Muiz Banire, Dr. Clement Nwankwo, Chief A. C. Ude and Mr. Tahir, Director, Legal Drafting, Federal Ministry of Justice, among others.

The Committee is expected to Review Electoral environment, laws and experiences from recent elections conducted in Nigeria and make Recommendations to strengthen and achieve the conduct of free and fair elections in Nigeria.