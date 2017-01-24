Nnamani’s defection raises concern over electoral reform

Share This





















He should resign – PDP chieftain, others

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Reactions are trailing the recent defection of the former Senate President Chief Ken Nnamani to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with some asking for his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nnamani joined the APC after months of speculations during the ongoing re-registration at his Ameachi Uwani ward.

The former Senate President had resigned from active politics in February 2016, where he was chieftain of the PDP, but appointed Chairman of the Electoral Review Committee by President Muhammadu Buhari in October last year.

Reacting to the development, a chieftain of PDP, Chief Patrick Okomiso, called on the former Senate President to immediately resign his appointment as the chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee, but APC said Nnamani’s defection “is a welcome development.”

The party spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi: said; ‘Well, we are happy over his defection. Every political party should be delighted when people join the party because politics is ultimately a game of numbers. So we are happy that some one of the statue of a former Senate President’s calibre is joining our party and generally it should be a good thing for us that someone of that calibre has joined us.”

On whether the APC expects to reap any political mileage with Senator Nnamani’s defection, he said: “Of course, Ken Nnamani is an important personality not only from his area, but Nigeria in general. For this reason the party will expect huge political dividend from his membership.”

Also reacting, the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, said he was not surprised at the move.

“I’m not surprised that Nigerian politician jump from one party to the other, they don’t do politics on the basis of providing a platform into exchange of ideas that will transform a country but a politics of always wanting to seek political relevance and political appointment.

“It is not about principle or ideology that will help bring about the desired change, it is rather a self centred interest in order to be politically relevant.”

Like this: Like Loading...