No individual influenced my emergence as APC chair – Oyegun

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has revealed how he emerged as the party’s national chairman even as he laid to rest insinuations in some quarters that the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, made him what he is today.

Oyegun stated clearly that his emergence as the chairman of the APC “cannot be attributed to any single individual.”

Speaking in a chat with journalists yesterday on the allegations that he betrayed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who masterminded his emergence, Oyegun said everybody assisted him in becoming the national chairman of the party.

He, however, threatened that “in the coming days,” he would tell Nigerians the true story of how he emerged as the national chairman of the party.

“Everybody assisted me to this position and I am grateful to all of them. The only thing is my personality and integrity; I don’t joke with these two things because they are the only currency that I have and I will defend them at any time.

“I don’t believe one particular person solely assisted me to this position; everybody assisted me and someday, the story of how I became chairman of APC will be told. You will then see that everybody did assist me to become National Chairman. This means that I am there for everybody. I don’t belong to any camp in the APC,” he said.