No LG autonomy without governors – Ganduje

By Moses John

Kano

For the local government authorities to achieve the desired financial and administrative autonomy, the nation’s power-that-be, including the governors, must be factored into the processes, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said.

Ganduje disclosed this yesterday, when members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), led by its National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, paid him a visit, during the North-west advocacy campaign for the autonomy of local councils in the state.

The governor, who also identified lack of capacity as one of the problems facing the third tier of government, explained that there is no doubting the fact that the third layer of government that ought to operate under that arrangement since 1976, has, till date, remained controversial.

The Local/State governments’ joint account system has come under severe criticism as a major reason for the slow development at the grassroots, hence the call for financial autonomy.

Although the 7th National Assembly, during the last Constitutional Review exercise, considered the local government autonomy as one of its top priorities for amendment, this was, however, shut down by the state House of Assemblies, as it could not muster the 2/3 approval expected from the state legislature.

Receiving the NULGE delegation in his office, Governor Ganduje said, “we appreciate your problems, and we know that your problems cannot be solved unless you undertake the exercise you are undertaking now, because it will require advocacy, it will require public enlightenments, it will require the attention of powers-that-be, as far as reviewing the Constitution is concerned.

“It requires the National Assembly, it requires Mr. President, it requires the governors, it requires the state legislators. All these must agree so that our Constitution can be reviewed in your favour. So, your nationwide rally is part of advocacy to get their attention.”

On the issue of capacity, he said while civil servants have capacity to drive the administrative process in the councils, the political class on their part, lack the capacity, thereby bringing the system to its present state.

“One of the problems of local government is capacity; capacity from the ALGON aspect, not from the NULGE aspect, because there are two major divisions that are working together. The civil service aspect, that is NULGE, and the political aspect, which is ALGON. They work together.

“Now, the major problem is from the ALGON side as far as capacity is concerned, because it is the one that is based on election. If you are lucky to elect somebody matured, somebody with knowledge, somebody with political will; then your local government can flourish.

“If you are not lucky, you have a chairman who is not mature, who is not well educated, who is lacking experience, and since election is based on popular vote, if you happen to have that one, then there is a problem, no matter what the Constitution says about the freedom of local government, that local government will still have a problem because even the freedom can be used to manipulate the operations of the local government.”

Speaking earlier, the NULGE boss urged the governor to reconsider the abolished Local Government Service Commission for an efficient administration of the 44 local councils in the state.

He said, “As operator of local governments, we are concerned about our welfare; we are concerned about our job security. I want to inform you that as a staff of local government in Kano, I know you inherited a local government system that is being bastardised in so many ways.

“Kano state is one in Nigeria, where local government over the years abolished the Local Government Service Commission. How best can we administer the local government staffers in 44 local governments, Kano state being the highest in number of local governments without an independent board or body that can take care, without bias the issue of local government staffers?”

Khaleel said the workers were determined on its campaign for freedom of local government in the country; hence the ongoing national and zonal rallies which would continue in Enugu on Thursday, April 6, 2017, for the South-east zone.