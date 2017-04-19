North-east group makes case for presidential slot

By Lubem Gena

Abuja

Kwararafa Youth Volunteer Force (KYVF) has said the North-east part of the country “deserves to produce the next President of the country as it has not occupied the office both during the military and democratic dispensations since the creation of the country.”

The group described as “unjust” a situation where the North-east that “parades an array of competent professionals in almost all fields of human endeavour who have contributed in no small measure to the development of Nigeria has never been found worthy to produce a President after over 56 years of the country’s existence.”

Their position was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the KYVF President, Malam Khalifa Bello.

The group appealed to all well-meaning citizens of the zone to rise and demand that it be made to produce the next President, particularly as the region had been ravaged by crisis, adding that a President of the region would champion its rehabilitation better.

He said: “All regions of this country have produced a president at one time or the other either as a military or democratically elected. Yet others have produced both military and civilian leaving out the North-east that has not been given its fair share despite its contribution to nation building for over 56 years of Nigeria’s existence.

“At a time the region has been ravaged by terrorists’ activities and all, including the international community, are in agreement that special attention need to be paid to rebuilding the region as it is the right time a citizen from that zone occupies the top sit.

“It our belief that a citizen from the region will understand the issues better and will be better positioned to provide far reaching solutions,” the group noted.

They, however, commended the federal government in her effort to win the war against terror and the budgetary provision it had made to re-build the region.