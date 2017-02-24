Not yet uhuru for Kano’s Kofar Waika

By Sulaiman Muhammad Ayagi

Though not an authenticated statement; however, it was a celebrated discourse credited to the immediate past governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while holding forte at Alausa Office, that “only a dull student needs to repeat a session or class;” this is no better point of reference but for the neglected people of Kofar Waika community of Kano metropolis. Unfortunately, this deprived community is being used year–in–year–out in the State’s annual fiscal expenditure.

It is essential to borrow Fashola’s point of view that one appeals to the state leadership to “discontinue the recurring inclusion of anticipatory construction of Kofar Waika’s untarred and neglected 2.5km road” in the annual budgetary expenditure.

In lieu of this glaring injustice and lack of commitment on the part of the leadership to do the needful; it is one’s candid recommendation that a machinery be put in place to capture or record the recurring maternal deaths and transit deliveries experienced by pregnant mothers (while on their way to hospitals).

This would have been a good legacy to remember the incumbent leadership! As a mark of honour for the present State leadership actions/inactions on the welfare of Kofar Waika electorate and the state at large will surely acknowledge the rather humourous achievements of the State Executive (of 2015–2019) as it stands to be in the good books of posterity that: they came, they saw and they left!

As humourously as this paragraph may be, one finds succor to remind Kano’s No. 1 citizen the geographical location of a clime called Kofar Waika: it can be reached at the intersection of Aminu Kano Way by Isyaka Rabi’u Juma’at Mosque or besides the popular “Gidan Zakka,” Gwauron–Dutse, while on the western plank of the City Wall (Fadala) the community is located in between Muhammadu Buhari Way and North West University.

More importantly, Kofar Waika hosts, in a different perspective, the largest concentration of Qur’anic Memorizers in the whole of Kano State and North in general! In case of insufficient description, our neglected community can be further reached through Kofar Ruwa, Gwammaja/Tagwayen Gida and the historical road that links metropolitan Kano with notable towns like Karas village, Unguwar Dabai, Ganduje towns amongst others!

It is my conviction that the foregoing description will enable our leadership to recall the existence of this hitherto neglected clime!

As a result of my home state government’s neglect of its expected responsibility and persistent failure to do the needful, the constituents of Kofar Waika, Unguwar Dabai, Yalwa and Gwauron–Dutse acknowledge Governor Ganduje’s role of contributing to the maternal mortality in the area! What an honour!

We have been witnesses to serial (sic) unfulfilled promises to say the least from successive state governments since the advent of democracy in 1999 culminating to the incumbent leadership that a community that ought to have competed with the likes of any developed area in the state capital in terms of social infrastructures has continued to occupy a space in the pages of the state’s fiscal expenditure without commensurate result!

It will be a great disservice to one’s locality if failed to recall earlier anxiety occasioned by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s 2016 budget speech which captured amongst other vital and economically–viable roads to be constructed in the state to include the much–touted and neglected Kofar Waika road.

While the constituents of the area and its environs’ visible joy gets no bound, particularly with the sighting of the State Government advertorial inviting Tenders for the construction of the referenced road sometimes in March, 2016. Nonetheless, this development further rekindled hope that the waiting messiah has come! However, as a result of the actions or inactions of the state apparatus towards the successful takeoff of the road leave much to be desired and enquired.

While waiting in a state of deprivation, residents of Kofar Waika became particularly disturbed that the sluggish implementation of the State’s 2016 budget is not commensurate to the high expectation of electorate in the person and ability of Governor Ganduje!

Nevertheless, we were made to understand that “favouritism” and other nocturnal considerations constitute significant factors and indices for projects citing and execution.” These implied but salient actions of the state government portray its ineptitude and incompetence to lead the state to an enviable position as laid down by the likes of Late Police Commissioner, Alhaji Audu Bako and Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Rimi. May Allah forgive their shortcomings and reward them with Jannatul Firdausi.

The purported and spirited (albeit) unsuccessful attempt by the present leadership in the state to associate or relate its policies and ideologies to that of the progressive and pragmatic Late Governor Rimi could not in any ramification be replicated or comparable as the difference remains crystal clear!

Whereas Rimi’s leadership focuses on mass mobilization and equitable distribution and citing of social facilities irrespective of the immediate beneficiaries’ social status – the reverse is the case in the present leadership in Kano!

Had it been the state resources were channeled for the benefit of tax payers, it wouldn’t be a celebration galore the recent but unnecessary placement of “serial congratulatory messages” by some ministries and parastatals in the state on the investiture of honors or awards to the state’s first family!

Such expenditure would have saved the lives of a number of untimely maternal deaths being experienced by pregnant mums residing in Kofar Waika quarters and its environs in the course of reaching the nearest Maternity clinics around Jakara, ‘Yan Butu or Asibitin Aisami. Consequent to this avoidable neglect occasioned by lopsided provision of social amenities, a neglected 2.5km road project in the case of Kofar Waika has been a subject of curious enquiry amongst expectant mothers of “who and who delivered a baby while on road” to maternity centre.

What a shameful enquiry in this 21st century!

As for the continued inclusion of Kofar Waika road project in the state budget for purpose of constructing the less than 2.5km neglected road, it is opined that its “discontinuation” will surely respite the locality!

Ayagi wrote from 1501, Bashir Dan Musa Street, Gwauron–Dutse Quarters, (By Kofar Waika), Kano City, Kano. Email: smayagi@gmail.com