NOUN graduates 5, 975 students tomorrow

By Martin Paul

Abuja

No fewer than 5,975 students would tomorrow be conferred with degrees, diplomas and certificates at the 6th convocation ceremonies of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The event commences today with a convocation lecture entitled: Political Economy of Education, Issues and Challenges of Open and Distance Learning in Nigeria’, would be delivered by Professor Pat Utomi, while Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is chairman.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Prof. Abdalla Adamu, while briefing the press recently, said the convocation proper would take place tomorrow at the institution’s campus in Jabi, Abuja.

Adamu also took a time out to explain the status of the university, emphasizing that many people do not understand the functions of the university, stressing that a Bill to reposition the institution had passed the second reading.

“It took a while for people to understand that NOUN operates full time as there is a difference between ODL and online learning, ’’ he said.

Recalling that NOUN was NOUN was conceptualized in 1983 for working class people, he disclosed that by 2011, the institution witnessed an influx of young students who graduated at ages suitable for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

