NOUN petitions DSS, police over threat to disrupt convocation

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has petitioned the department of State Services (DSS), FCT, and the FCT Police command over threat by some members of the university’s alumni association to disrupt its forthcoming convocation ceremony.

The petitions titled: “Likelihood of Threat to Life and Property/Break-down of Law and Order During the Forth-coming 6th Convocation Ceremony of the NOUN, Holding in Abuja on Friday, 20 and Saturday, 21 January, 2017”, was signed by Registrar/Secretary to Council, Felix I. Edoka.

It read in part: “The management of the university at its emergency meeting held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, noted with grave concern the information that two contending groups/factions, laying claims to the leadership of the National Open University of Nigeria Alumni Association (NOUAA) are threatening to cause severe breakdown of law and order at the said convocation, in the event that the Management of the university decides to recognize either of the two groups/factions for purposes of the convocation ceremony.

“The security concerns raised above has compelled the management of the university to put out a public notice (copy attached) informing the public of its decision not to allow any group or faction or any person claiming to be attending the said convocation ceremony under the name or guise of NOUAA entry into the university premises and the convocation arena during the period of the said convocation.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to bring formally to your attention the information about the plan by some members of the NOUAA to disrupt the ceremony and cause a breakdown of law and order and request for your most urgent assistance in providing adequate security at the University premises and Convocation Arena, located at Jabi, Abuja, during the convocation ceremony.

“You are also further requested to kindly ensure that no one claiming to be attending the convocation ceremony in the name of NOUAA is allowed entry into the university premises or convocation arena, on the said date.”

