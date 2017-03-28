NOUN VC tasks varsities on functional websites

By Martin Paul

Abuja

The vice-chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, has decried the dearth of functional websites in Nigerian universities.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the opening of 53rd meeting and 30th anniversary celebration of the Committee of Deans of Post-graduate Schools (CDPGS), Adamu said only the University of Ilorin was outstanding in website management.

Stressing the need for universities to mount accessible websites for their institutions, the vice-chancellor said Unilorin attained the feat because of various citations of her academic staff.

He, therefore, advised the deans of postgraduate schools to prevail on their institutions to establish functional website for their academic staff to showcase their potentials.

Adamu said besides highest students’ population of over 200,000, NOUN has an extensive instructional resource accessible online and had contributed to learning and advancement of distance learning in the country.

“At NOUN, postgraduate programmes of the university are run on a flexible basis in line with our motto: ‘Work and Learn.’ Our programmes are designed to expand the depth of students’ knowledge and to develop new skills, update professional competencies as well as add value to the learners’ organisations and businesses.”

He lamented the idea universities would deny NOUN graduates admission unto their postgraduates schools to further their education when the National Universities Commission (NUC), had approved its programmes.

“It would be unfair, therefore, for any institution under the same NUC to seek to deny recognition of NOUN certificates and deny our products opportunities for postgraduate studies.

“I, therefore, urge you to draw attention of all the deans in your respective faculties to this challenge faced by our products in their pursuit of postgraduate studies,” Adamu said.

NOUN’s Dean of School of Postgraduate Studies, Dr. Samaila Mande, in his opening address, stressed the responsiveness of postgraduate programmes to the need of the academic industry.