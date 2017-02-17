NPC begins pre-census exercise Feb 20

Share This





















By Jedidah Silas Kiman

Gombe

National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday said in Gombe that it would soon begin Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise as part of its major preparatory activities towards the National Census scheduled for 2018.

T

he pre-exercise which would last between February 20 and March 10, this year, was according to the Commission a basis for planning and execution of the Census as well as a foundation for the entire Census architecture.

Speaking at a press briefing, the NPC’s Federal Commissioner for Gombe state, Alhaji Bala Mohammed Magaji, said the effort was part of the meticulous approach to the forthcoming Census with a view to allowing for effective and necessary adjustment and flexibility of the exercise.

He added that the exercise had not only been restricted to cover the 2028 Censuses alone, but would ensure the proper establishment and maintenance of national frame, house numbering and locality list to cover future Censuses and surveys across the country.

Also, according to him, arrangements have been made to deploy sophisticated technology including High Resolution Satellite Imagery, and Personal Digital Assistance (PGA) to ensure proper Geographic Information System compliance, manipulations, and errors.

Magaji, who also disclosed that the Commission had during its first and second EAD exercise conducted in 2015, demarcated 37 local government Areas across the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where Gombe local government was selected for the exercise, also said, the forth coming exercise in the state would commence in Billiri local government.

He said the exercise, which is the third phase, was expected to successfully demarcate two local government areas within the state, while arrangements had been concluded for a subsequent exercise for the remaining LGs.