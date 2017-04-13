NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel for Easter

By Baba Yusuf

In a bid to enhance security during the Easter period, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Mr. Patrick Ukpan, has deployed 3,000 personnel to critical areas within the Territory.

Ukpan made this known yesterday while speaking with newsmen at the state command office at Gudu.

He said his officers and men were on ground to increase patrols and surveillance in order to provide adequate protection of everywhere in the Territory.

According to him, his officers and men would be station at various worship centres, parks and recreation centres and borders of the territory amongst several other places.

The commandant further explained that his armed squads were on the alert to provide extra-security and disaster and emergency units were also on standby to provide first hand assistance, including responding promptly in cases of emergency.

He advised every residents to go about to celebrate peacefully and that NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies would ensure that residents had safe and peaceful Easter celebrations.

“Be vigilant, obey rules and order, don’t indulge in negative activities, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic rules and please report every unusual and suspected act or individual to the nearest security post.”