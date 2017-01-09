NSCDC ‘uncovers’ Shi’ite faction in Borno

Share This





















Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said that it has uncovered a factional sect of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ite sect in Borno state.

State Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with NAN yesterday in Maiduguri.

The revelation is coming barely two weeks after the military swept off the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents who had thrown the entire North-east into chaos in the last eight years.

The Shi’ites, an Islamic sect, engaged the military in a violent confrontation about a year ago in Zaria, Kaduna state, leading to the killings of hundreds of its members. Speaking on the emergence of a faction of the Shi’ites in Borno, the NSCDC state Commandant, Mr. Abdullahi explained that the group, which emerged in Kwaya Kusar Local Government Area of the state, has a different ideology from its national leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s.

He said men of the command discovered the group through intelligence gathering and surveillance.

“As part of our statutory responsibility in monitoring the activities of religious bodies in the country, we have discovered this strange group,” Abdullahi said.

“When we invited the leader of the group (name withheld), he claimed to be non-violent and that they are against the teachings of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the IMN leader.

“But we must detest and distance ourselves from all acts of violence and illegal groups in all their manifestations under whatever guise.

“We agree that it is their fundamental right to practise their own religion, but we are still not unmindful about factors that gave rise to the calamitous catastrophe which engulfed us in the recent past.”

“Let us collectively bring the calamity brought to us by some misguided miscreants to logical end by embracing lasting peace in our country. Indeed, it is gratifying that we can go to bed without any fear and go about our normal businesses.

“The NSCDC and other security agencies would work toward ensuring appropriate measures that would foster lasting peace through effective enforcement of law and order.”

