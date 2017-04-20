NSCDC wants NNPC to resume oil lifting at Oke-oyi deport

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

Kwara state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to begin lifting of petroleum products in Oke Oyi depot in Kwara state.

The Corps commandant, Mr Ideba Pedro, who allayed the fears of the Corporation and stakeholders in oil sectors over activities of vandals in the state, assured that pipelines would no longer be vandalised.

He made the call in Ilorin when he received the President of the Kwaara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), Alhaji Ahmed Raji, and his executive while on an advocacy visit to his office.

He assured KWACCIMA that the Corps would assist and partner with the chamber in achieving all their business programmes and pledge to cooperate with them in ensuring a hitch free trade fair this year in the state.

Earlier, the president of KWACCIMA, Alhaji Raji, commended the Corps for providing security for the people and their property and solicited for more partnership between the two agencies.

In his brief remarks, the KWACCIMA boss praised the Corps for discharging its duties in a civil manner and urged other security operatives to emulate it.