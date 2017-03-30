By Amaka Ifeakandu Lagos

Th e Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday llisted the N2.067 trillion series one of the FGN Savings Bond on the daily offi cial list of the Exchange and to be traded on the NSE Retail Bonds Market. Th e Bond get listed following the public off er of subscription on the March 13, to March 17, 2017, with settlement base on March 22, 2017, with coupon rate at 13.01 per cent and the amount allotted of N2.067 trillion and number of subscription 2,577.

Debt Management Offi ce (DMO) said that all the successful applicants have been allotted their units accordingly. Th e FGN savings bond which was issued by the Debt Management Offi ce on behalf of the Nigerian government, tailored and targeted at retail investors and includes a guaranteed interest payment and repayment of the principal.

To ensure the off er reaches the last mile subscribers, the DMO accredited 87 stockbroking fi rms of the NSE to market and distribute the savings bond. Th e bond will be off ered monthly in tenors of two and three years, with quarterly payment of interest to investors. Th e minimum subscription amount is N5, 000 with additions in multiples of N1, 000, subject to a maximum of N50 million. Speaking at the listing of the bond, yesterday, on the NSE in Lagos, the director-general of DMO, Mr. Abraham Nwakwo, said that “Over a year ago the NSE mention the possibility of introducing a retail bonds and we start working on it, with the team on NSE, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other agencies that are relevant.” He noted that this has brought about the successful issuance of the fi rst FGN Saving bond, from the federal government meant for everybody in the country, noting the federal government has exercise the need to ensure that all the progress been made on the economic will be inclusive.

He stated that the objective of the bond is been achieved from the beginning as noted by the government stockbroker in terms of bid, also about 95 per cent were from average individual Nigerians, saying this means the average Nigerians dominate the FGN Saving Bonds. “Th is shows that the initiative been taken by the fi nancial system, NSE and all players including stock broking community yielded fruits interm of fi nancial inclusiveness. He however said that the good thing about the bond is that it will be issued every month.

Th e executive director of Capital Market Division of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, recently said that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond would boost fi nancial inclusion. Jalo-Waziri said, “NSE Retail Bond Market was launched in 2012 with the aim of providing retail investors access to high quality debt instruments, as well as aff ord them portfolio diversifi cation opportunities in an effi cient and reliable way.