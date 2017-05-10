NSITF boss pledges enhanced packages for staff

Newly appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr Adebayo Somefun, has assured employees of the Fund of adequate motivation to propel them to deliver on the mandate of the organisation.

The MD, who stated this in Abuja when he assumed office, explained that a review of welfare package was underway to keep the staff motivated.

Somefun, while speaking with the new executive directors of the Fund, Mr Suleiman Tijani, Mrs Kemi Nelson and Mr Jasper Azuatalam, at NSITF’s Corporate Headquarters, said the new management appreciates the essence of motivated staff and shall do everything within its capacity to effect a review of their welfare package to keep them motivated.

While thanking members of staff for job done so far, he stressed the need for teamwork, which the resumption of all the executive management members at the same time showed.

Somefun assured that the executive team would not disappoint, “in ensuring that it leaves the Fund better off than it met it,” even as he stated: “I assure you that the new executive team has listening ears and our doors are always open for suggestions and ideas.”

On her part, Mrs Nelson, said she had in the past five years sought an opportunity to be useful, not only to herself but to a lot of people, noting that her appointment was an answer to that prayer.

Also, speaking Mr Tijani corroborated the MD’s position, stating that new ideas and suggestions were welcomed as it would take collective effort to move the Fund forward.

Similarly, Mr Azuatulam challenged the staff to increase their level of productivity while assuring them that the new executive management team would play its part in keeping them motivated.

Earlier, General Manager, Legal Department, Sir Adebayo Aderibigbe, who received the team on behalf of the Acting Managing Director, Ismail Agaka, promised adequate support and cooperation of management and staff to move the organisation forward.