NUAHP suspends 3-week strike

By Raphael Ede

Enugu

Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) yesterday announced the suspension of its nationwide strike which the union embarked since March 6, 2017, to press federal government to address discrepancy in the running of hospitals in the country.

Its National President, Comr. Dr. Ogbonna Obinna Chimela, announced the suspension at a press briefing shortly after the meeting of the National Executive Council at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu.

Ogbonna also said three weeks’ strike followed a series of dialogues with the Federal Ministry of Health and stakeholders and among others consideration for the poor citizens “who cannot afford to seek treatment outside the country who intervened; the NEC of the union decided to suspend the strike.”

It called the federal government to implement immediately areas of agreement and initiate meetings to conclude the outstanding issues within four weeks to avert resumption of strike.

“Sabbatical leave for healthcare professionals as contained in the public service rule (PSR) was approved and call duty for health information managers and dieticians was also approved in principle, but was referred to NSIWC for advice.”