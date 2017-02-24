NUJ: Court adjourns N500m suit against customs

By Ajibola Abayomi

Lagos

Justice Abdulaziz Anka of Lagos Federal High Court yesterday adjourned ruling on oral evidence and additional affidavit in respect of N500 million suit filed against the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and a media practitioner, Otunba John Abayomi Olomofe.

The case was adjourned till March 14, 2104.

Olomofe, was assaulted at the premises of the NCS at Seme on June 25, 2015, prompt ing him and the Lagos State Council of the NUJ to approach the court for justice.

The duo had sued the NCS and eight others for battery and assault after the widely reported incident that almost claimed the life of the journalist.

Since then Olomofe that had been admitted to many hospitals in Nigeria and abroad for medical attention.

Adjudicating on the matter, the judge ordered the defendants to file their claims accordingly on the pending applications in respect of the substantive suit to enable him deliver his ruling at the next sitting.

Commenting on the matter, the Chairman of the Lagos NUJ, Comrade Deji Elumoye said: “We are keeping faith with the court. No matter what, journalist deserves respect while on their duty post. Any attempt to intimidate or harass our members will always be challenged.

“The Union will continue to provide leadership to protect the interest of journalists. We are in a civil society. We believe that our operations and conducts should be guided by the law. That is why we have taken our matter to the court.”

Jiti Ogunye, counsel to the NUJ and the victim, represented by a lawyer, Adedayo Banjo said: “We are ready to present our witnesses and other evidences as soon as the judge allowed for deposition on oath, thereby allowing for cross examination.

“We are resolute and determine to get justice from the court. We are going to exploit all legal provisions to argue our case.”

Recuperating Olomofe added that “I have confidence in the judiciary which is the last resort of a common man like me.

“No matter how long it takes, the matter will be pursued with the zeal it deserves. Hopefully, I will get justice. Life has been tough coping with my health.”