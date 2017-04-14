NULGE tours area councils

By Donald Iorchir

Worried by some developments across the six area councils, the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), FCT chapter, Comrade Abubakar Yakubu, has said that the union had begun a tour of the area councils to resolve some of its workers’ challenges.

Speaking to Blueprint in his office in Gwagwalada, Yakubu said the union members of the Council had challenges of salary payment which they “want to solve” by liaising with the chairmen on how best to address them.

He said the issues, if well resolved, would bring about more developments and efficiency in the councils.

Yakubu said they were going round with some of the executive members to ensure that both patties “understand themselves better and work for the interest of transformation of the councils.”

He regretted that the issue of some Council staff not receiving their salaries as at when due, as well as the delay, was a worrisome development, but promised that the body would do its best to address them.

“There are issues that our members are not happy with, so we are embarking on this tour to see how best to resolve the face-off,” he said.