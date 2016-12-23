NUPEC to establish mediation centers nationwide

Share This





















By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

The National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC) has said that immediately President Muhammadu Buhari assent to it Bill as passed by the National Assembly, it will establish mediation centers nationwide to resolve disagreements in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

Addressing a news conference yesterday in Abuja, Commandant General of the Corps Dr. Chinnedu Nneji, said the mediation centers, when established, will resolve a lot of crisis nationwide and also reduce rate of cases taken to Court.

“The mediation centers we intend to establish is like the way we have police stations scattered all over the country.

“We also know, because studies have shown that every major crisis starts from either a community or a unit or among a particular religious group, therefore, if we establish these mediation centers, people could go and get their matters resolve amicably.

“We have the intellectual property, I must tell you that most of us in NUPEC are charter mediators by profession, when you talk about charter mediators they are people that could seat and discuss issues and resolve it within 48 hours, we have the capacity to do that. I am a fellow of that institute, so I know what I am talking about.

Nneji also revealed that contrary to speculations, there is a total peace in the Peace Corps, adding that the Bill recently passed is a joint Bill between the National Unity and Peace Corps and other Peace Corps.

According to him, once the President sign the Bill into law, the Corps will collapse together and become one with just a uniform.

“It is that Presidential assent that we are now waiting for, but prior to this time, we have been existing as different agencies, and we will continue like that until the Bill is signed into law.”

