N/West APC ’ll fight Buhari’s detractors – Masari

By Hamidu Sabo

Katsina

Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has said that any member of the All Progressives Party (APC) who show any form of disloyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, would be fought to finish.

He said members, particularly in Katsina state and the North-west zone must remain loyal to the President for the smooth running of the present administration.

Masari, who said this yesterday at the APC North-west zonal consultative meeting in Katsina that there was the need for “all party members to remain faithful to the party and behave in accordance to the rules of APC at all levels”, adding “we will fight any member be it elected or appointed who refused to show total loyalty to our President”.

Masari said, it became imperative to support the present APC administration since the country was coming out from the malicious damaged caused by the past administration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said it was unfortunate that the last eight years of the People Democratic Party (PDP) was the worse era of administration Nigeria ever experienced in its history.

“We are experiencing a transition from “bad to good, from pains to softness and from sad to happiness”, saying the zone has produced 80 per centof the prominent leaders in the country, but due to lack of loyalty, the zone was still lacking behind.

n his response the APC national vice chairman, North-west zone, Inuwa Abdulkadir, said the complexity of the task the APC leaders took upon themselves to halt the decadent drift in governance, re-orient the policy, must receive a progressive attention.

He said the an unwavering determination to take the country to the promised land was required to deflect and defeat the self serving campaign of calumny unleashed by the aggrieved and disgruntled PDP.

According to him, the APC government was backed by overwhelming unprecedented expression of the popular will of the electorate against political deceit and economic stagnation of PDP maladministration.

He urged the APC members in the zone to shun all form of anti-party activities and rally round as one solid political movement powering the revolutionary the continuity of the change mantra.

