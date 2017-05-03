Nyanya/Jikwoyi decongestion: Task force woos AMAC, NOA on awareness campaign

By Donald Iorchir

Special Ministerial Task Force on the Decongestion of Nyanya-Karu-Jikwoyi-Karshi axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has implored key stakeholders to assist in the sensitisation and education of residents to pave the way for “a seamless exercise.”

Consequently, the Task Force, led by Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Nienge (retd), visited the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Director, FCT Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), where it passionately sought their the cooperation and assistance in the discharge of its assignment.

Minister of the Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, had last week inaugurated the Task Force, which comprised representatives of key departments of the FCT Administration and the military as well as para-military organisations.

It has six months within which to ensure the “elimination of all environmental nuisances causing gridlock and degradation of the environment on the axis.”

Speaking during a courtesy and sensitisation visit to AMAC chairman’s office,

Nienge reiterated that the minister constituted the team following the “numerous complaints he received from residents on the appalling situation on the axis.”

He said considering that area in question “is within the jurisdiction of the council,” he deemed it “proper to solicit the cooperation and assistance of AMAC towards the successful discharge of its assignment.”

He said: “Anything hindering movement on the axis will be identified and removed during the exercise. So, we implore you to help sensitise the traditional and community leaders in that axis as well as various religious and other interest groups, so as to understand the good intentions of government in this regard.

“We want you to help sensitise the people that the exercise will be carried out with human face, to ensure it ultimately benefit them. The Task Force chairman sought the assistance of FCT Directorate of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in bolstering its awareness campaign, given its expertise and pride of place in the social education of the citizenry on government policies and programmes.”

In his remarks, AMAC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, expressed displeasure over the “abysmal sanitary outlook of the area, despite the huge amounts of money spent on evacuation of waste in the area, by the Council.”

He described the initiative as “a laudable move towards effectively tackling the lingering menace, thereby making the place more inhabitable.”

The AMAC boss re-assured the Task Force of the Council’s support in the attainment of its objective.

On his part, the Director, NOA-FCT Directorate, David Manya Dogo, thanked the Team for “considering the NOA as one of the key stakeholders on issues such as the clearing of environmental nuisances on the axis.”

He advised the Team to set up a sub-committee to effectively engage the people, “through a strategic communication plan, in order to have a hitch-free exercise,” adding that there were Agency’s officials on ground to assist in carrying the campaign.