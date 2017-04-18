NYSC assists physically challenged in Osun

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

The relationship between the National Youth Service Corps and Ede, a town where the camp of NYSC is located in Osun state has been further strengthened with the recent donation of wheelchairs to some physically challenged individuals by the NYSC in the town.

Osun state Coordinator, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, who led other officials of NYSC to the palace of Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Lawal, disclosed that Ede had been known for a peaceful town since NYSC camp was situated in the town.

Attah, who said the Director-General of the Scheme, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, directed that the three wheelchairs be presented to three physically challenged who were indigenes, added that the choice of Ede was to further strengthen the love that had existed between the two decades ago.

“And in honour and respect to our father, the Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Lawal, Laminisa l, we cannot but to start with the host community with this three chairs to be given to the physically challenged. More of these chairs are still being expected to be distributed to other people.

“We are here with three wheel chairs to be distributed. It is going on in all the state of the federation. We look in to the support of the town for the protection of lives of the corps member,” he said.

However, Attah used the occasion to inform the people that another orientation camp would begin on May 15, 2017, urging the intending corps members to get prepared and do the things required for the orientation.

Speaking, Oba Lawal expressed gratitude to the NYSC for choosing Ede as the first place, to begin the gesture, assuring that the town would continue to support the Scheme.

“We extend our appreciation to the NYSC community for deeming it fit to start the programme in Ede. We are assuring you of our continuous support,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Lukman, appreciated the gestures for the less privileged, praying that NYSC would not lose any of its corps members in the town.