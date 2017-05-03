Obasanjo laments unsuccessful corruption cases

By Abdulaziz A. Abdulaziz and Martin Paul, Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the unsuccessful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria, with alleged looters escaping the wrath of the law.

He made the remark yesterday while delivering a paper on “Leadership, Governance and the Challenges of Development in Nigeria: The Way Forward,” at the inauguration lecture of the Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), in Abuja

“The lack of successful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases involving Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) is giving serious cause for concern, both for Nigerians and the international community.

“We must take away the proceeds of illicit enrichment and remove negative role models in our society. I know that each arm of government has its responsibility and we must respect the separation of powers under our constitution.

“At the same time, we must have an acute and common perception of our problem and do all that is necessary to mitigate the impact of corruption in our society,” the former president canvassed.

He noted that instead of engaging in blame game and buck passing, Nigerians, including the church and the mosque, should all rise against corruption.

Obasanjo who contended that fighting corruption is not a popular agenda, further observed that the apparent realisation of the negative impact of corruption has promoted the fight against the vice as a measure of good governance.

According to him, “the aim of fighting corrupti on is most importantly, to remedy the dark sides of bad governance, such as poverty, unemployment, hunger and disease; as well as improving the well-being of the citizens.

“Hence, we must pay equal attention to the economy which is the bedrock of all-round development. The beginning of getting leadership right is to make the electoral system transparent and credible to ensure that only the choices of the people are actually elected into electable political offices.

“People with integrity, vision, wisdom and purpose should be elected, not those who try to buy their way into leadership position.”

The two term civilian president said there was need to strengthen institutions saddled with responsibility of ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

In his address, NOUN’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdalla Adamu, said the institution was concerned about solving the problem of leadership and good governance in Nigeria, which informed the establishment of the centre.

The NOUN boss disclosed that the centre was named after Obasanjo because, according to him, the former president was a success story in democratic governance in Africa.

Besides, Adamu said, NOUN decided to immortalise Obasanjo because he resuscitated the institution in 2003, after it was abandoned in 1984.

“He introduced the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) bill. He also went ahead to establish Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“He established due process to ensure transparency and accountability, which transformed into Bureau of Public Procurement. He established the Financial Intelligence Unit which helped the Ministry of Justice in the recovery of stolen fund—the highest sum recovered so far was during his tenure.

“He is currently pursuing his PhD in NOUN; he is not pursuing it because he needs money or job but because he needs knowledge,” he said.