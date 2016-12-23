Obasanjo urges Igbo to unite

Share This





















Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism and unite to achieve their political aspirations.

Speaking yesterday at the South East Security and Economic Summit in Enugu, Obasanjo said the zone would not achieve much with continued individualism and lack of cohesion amongst them.

“The South East is known for their spirit of enterprise and adventure and you have to utilise it for improved development and security.

“You must work together and not be divided. You must shy away from the spirit of individualism and must earn solidarity with your neighbours,” he said.

Obasanjo urged the state governments to leverage on the abundant natural resources in the zone to improve the lives of their people.

“I don’t think I should be eulogised for facilitating this summit in the South East because I did the same thing when I visited Maiduguri because of the problem of Boko Haram,” Obasanjo said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the summit, Emeka Anyaoku, said the event was non-partisan and a commitment to the economic and security well-being of the region.

Anyaoku, who is a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, said the South East felt neglected as it was experiencing the worst economic challenge in the country.

“Although every other zone in the country is experiencing economic malaise, but that of the South East is more grievous”, he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the state governors and the organised private sector to devote greater attention to building bridges of unity in the zone.

Other dignitaries that attended the event include former vice president, Alex Ekwueme, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Azubuike Ihejirika.

Like this: Like Loading...