Obaseki hosts workers to dinner

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

Governor Godwin Obaseki of on Edo state yesterday hosted members of the state Council of the Nigeria Labour congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to a dinner to felicitate with them as they marked the 2017 Workers’ Day.

Speaking at the dinner held alongside an award night organised by the state chapter of NLC and TUC at the state Government House Banquet Hall, Obaseki thanked the workers for having trust and acceptance of his administration.

The governor assured the labour union of an open door policy provided they continued to have confidence in his administration.

“Nothing good thrives in a community where there is no trust, you have given me your trust and I will not betray that trust,” he said.

Obaseki further assured the workers that the hosting of the Workers’ Day Dinner would be on a yearly basis.

The governor also used the platform to clear the air that his administration had not banned the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) from collecting dues and levies from its members in the state.

According to him, sequel to the ban of collection of taxes and levies by non- government agents, the present administration had adopted electronic payment as a new means of revenue collection in the state.

He added that the technology was being test-run and that the union would start collecting levies from its members via electronic payment before the end of May.

In their remarks, the state chairmen of the NLC an TUC, Comrade Emmanuel Ademokun, and Comrade Marshall Orhue, respectively, commended the governor for hosting the unions’ members to a dinner after gracing the May Day celebrations earlier in the day.