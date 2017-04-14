Octogenarian, 5 others held for murder in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti

An 80-year-old man, Tijani Arowolo, has been arrested by the Ekiti state Police Command for the alleged murder of one Sola Adeniyi in Orisunmibare settlement in Oye local government area.

Other suspects who allegedly participated in the killing of Adeniyi and are also cooling thier heels at the cell of the command are John Ojo (77), Peter Ajayi (73), Olu Oniyelu (63), Oluwatoba Folorunso (60) and Olaide Dolamu (28).

The Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, who addressed journalists yesterday shortly before the suspects were paraded, said they “will soon be arraigned in court for murder as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Chafe disclosed that the suspects after killing Adeniyi on February 7, cut off his heads and arms, explained that they were arrested based on intelligence.

The police boss revealed that all the six suspects had confessed to the crime, while two other suspects who also participated in the killing were still at large.

Chafe added that the gun used in the murder had been recovered and that Adeniyi was killed for money ritual which backfired.

Tijani said Oniyelu was the head of the syndicate claiming that he (Tijani) had always assisted people to become wealthy.

Tijani admitted that he cut off the head of the victim which was later roasted to perform the ritual, adding that Oniyelu was asked to bring the head of a monkey only to produce a human head.

The youngest among the suspects, Dolamu, claimed to be a barber based in Ibadan, but later relocated to Oye Ekiti before he was lured into ritual killing, adding that they had sworn to an oath which made it difficult for him to pull out.