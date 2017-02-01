Ojo College old students hold first re-union in Abuja

Share This





















By Ayoni M. Agbabiaka

Old students of the Government College, Ojo, in Ojo local government area of Lagos state, 1998 set, have challenged one another to be upright in all their endeavours and to reach out to their mates in all spheres of life.

They further urged students, who have passed through the college, which has been renamed Lagos State Model College, Ojo, to support the school.

They gave the charge at the maiden reunion of the GCO 98 held at the Millennium Park, Maitama, at the weekend.

Conveners of the gathering, Mohammed Bakare and Asseh Pere, said it was an avenue to wine and dine with one another after 18 years with the aim of looking out for the welfare of every member of the set, thereby impacting in the country at large.

“It’s a good avenue been together; we can’t continue to be less concerned about one another. Let’s see how we can bring the group together, so that when a person has a problem we can all be of help.

“Let’s try as much as possible, one way or the other to see whatever impact we can make to ourselves and the country at large,” they said.

Another member of the Set, Chuks Ogbolu, said there must be an agenda for all the affairs, while calling on all students who had passed through the school to identify with one another and render assistance to their mates always.

Another member, Clem Okey, applauded the initiative, and enjoined the admin of the Whatsapp group to be more coordinated in handling all issues on the platform.

In her response, Asseh said all the issues raised would be taken seriously and judiciously addressed.

In attendance at the reunion were Muhammed Bakare, Pere Asseh, Clem Okey, Chuks Ogbolu, Agbabiaka Mujidat Ayoni, Lateefat Ajoke Makanjuola, Lateef Rasheed, Mary Ojo, Alaba Omo-Ojo, Chizoba Nmambala.

